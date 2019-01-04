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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 150 - Pelosi's Illegitimate House Majority Declares War, But Do They Really Know Who They Face?
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37 views • January 04, 2019
Yesterday, Pelosi took Speakership back and is again in charge of fraudulently selected Dem Majority House. Emboldened by GOP AGAIN lying down in face of yet another stolen Election, Nancy took to the Floor demanding POTUS' Indictment on imaginary charges, the first of 2 illegally sitting Muslim women declared would Impeach that MFer and another introduced Articles of Impeachment. In effect, declaring War against we the people. Do they know what they wish for?
#MAGADC2019 #KAG2020
#MAGADC2019 #KAG2020
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