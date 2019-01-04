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Consciousness and Self in Vedanta Swami Sarvapriyananda
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18 views • January 04, 2019
Consciousness and Self in Vedanta | Swami Sarvapriyananda @ University of Michigan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J85Q6T2OGdcVedanta NY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZOKv_xnTzyLD9RJmbBUV9Q
Published on Sep 3, 2018
In this discourse, Swami Sarvapriyananda speaks at the University of Michigan on the nature of consciousness and self in Advaita Vedanta.
► Donations to support Vedanta Society of New York: http://bit.ly/SupportVedantaNY
Web: http://vedantany.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J85Q6T2OGdcVedanta NY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZOKv_xnTzyLD9RJmbBUV9Q
Published on Sep 3, 2018
In this discourse, Swami Sarvapriyananda speaks at the University of Michigan on the nature of consciousness and self in Advaita Vedanta.
► Donations to support Vedanta Society of New York: http://bit.ly/SupportVedantaNY
Web: http://vedantany.org
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