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Axis and Planes | A Beginners Introduction to 3Ds Max
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5 views • January 04, 2019
In this video we cover the foundational knowledge about axis and planes in 3Ds Max, to help you model with more ease and precision.
To make sure you don't miss our future videos turn on post notification and subscribe to all of our other channels where we post frequent valuable 3Ds Max educational videos.
https://bit.tube/modeldezign
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/modeldezign/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1RWO65HKJ1VzVv-9D5JFgw
Happy learning and "dezigning"!
To make sure you don't miss our future videos turn on post notification and subscribe to all of our other channels where we post frequent valuable 3Ds Max educational videos.
https://bit.tube/modeldezign
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/modeldezign/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1RWO65HKJ1VzVv-9D5JFgw
Happy learning and "dezigning"!
Keywords
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