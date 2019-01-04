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MSD Commission Releases Guilty Verdict on Broward County
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2 views • January 04, 2019
MSD Commission Releases Guilty Verdict on Broward County "The report details many pieces of evidence that has led me to call for the resignation of Sheriff Scott Israel." —Grant Stinchfield
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