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The Cackle Is Spreading Lies Once Again
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5 views • January 04, 2019
"Hillary Clinton is at it again, fear mongering and sensationalizing anything but the truth. '2018 was a dark time for our country,' she posted. The gall of this woman to make such a claim, when in reality, the future has never looked brighter." —Grant Stinchfield
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