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Do not round the corners of your head
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58 views • January 04, 2019
Leviticus Chapter 19: 26 Ye shall not eat [any thing] with the blood: neither shall ye use enchantment, nor observe times.
27 Ye shall not round the corners of your heads, neither shalt thou mar the corners of thy beard.
27 Ye shall not round the corners of your heads, neither shalt thou mar the corners of thy beard.
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