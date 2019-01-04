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Full Show – Sand And Death: Trump Drops Nationalism Bomb On Globalists’ War Policies / Pelosi Sworn In As Impeacher Of The House
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970 views • January 04, 2019
Tech giant Apple is set for its worst day in over six years as its stock dropped over 9%. Correspondingly, the plunge caused the DOW to drop 500 points. Also, Democrats intensified their “resistance” movement against President Trump on their first day back in Congress while Nancy Pelosi’s daughter warned that her mother is able to cut the head off of her opponents. Joining today’s show is the unapologetically patriotic Mindy Robinson exposing pedophile activity on Twitter. Call and tune in now!
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