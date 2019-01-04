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Hidden Hand
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114 views • January 04, 2019
Firstly, yes I realise I spelt yourself 'yourslef' at the end!
There is obviously a whole lot more to this.
I don't claim to know as much as some people do about this topic but I just want to get what information I can out there!
If you look at some of the pictures some of the people are almost going out of their way to hide their hand.
Notice that the skull and bones society did it.
MUSIC
Music by Infectious Tobu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlinKNqHCyg
http://www.youtube.com/tobuofficial
There is obviously a whole lot more to this.
I don't claim to know as much as some people do about this topic but I just want to get what information I can out there!
If you look at some of the pictures some of the people are almost going out of their way to hide their hand.
Notice that the skull and bones society did it.
MUSIC
Music by Infectious Tobu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlinKNqHCyg
http://www.youtube.com/tobuofficial
Keywords
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