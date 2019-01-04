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Leave a Big Footprint in 2019 - Sporkplode 27 - January 3, 2019
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9 views • January 04, 2019
Patricia Spork discusses how the U.N. wants to reduce individuals' carbon footprints (ecological footprints) and suggests people read this article for more information:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/carbon-conscious-one-man-shrinking-footprint-101848602.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/carbon-conscious-one-man-shrinking-footprint-101848602.html
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