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#13 Close Up Zoom of Plane + Commentary at End
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41 views • January 04, 2019
In this video, you can see a plane spraying a big long trail across the sky nice blue sky.
It was the first of many!
At the end, I explain how the trails become more visible just as they are past the line of sight of the plane's windows.
So the passengers can't see them.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
It was the first of many!
At the end, I explain how the trails become more visible just as they are past the line of sight of the plane's windows.
So the passengers can't see them.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
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