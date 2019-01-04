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#12 Long Chemtrail And Commentary
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28 views • January 04, 2019
In this video, you can see a very long chemtrail.
We can also see that even though the sky looks to be clear it actually isn't.
What do you think of the commentary?
Also please check out my account of minds.com (and if you're watching on Youtube check out my Bitchute).
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
We can also see that even though the sky looks to be clear it actually isn't.
What do you think of the commentary?
Also please check out my account of minds.com (and if you're watching on Youtube check out my Bitchute).
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
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