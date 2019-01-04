© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Desmond Is A Victim: Liberals Celebrate Child Abuse On 11 Year Old Boy
Follow
0
Share
Report
969 views • January 04, 2019
A young boy is being abused by leftists that seek to ruin his mind as they push the globalist agenda to corrupt children. Alex Jones reveals the damage caused by allowing liberals to manipulate children who are actually victims.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.