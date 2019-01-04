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China Lands Probe On Dark Side Of The Moon
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2763 views • January 04, 2019
With no images transmitted back to Earth from their space probe, Alex Jones reveals the truth behind China's exploration of the dark side of the moon, an adventure that, in all likelihood, has already been carried out by covert, American run space programs.
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