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Bloomberg Admits Socialism Creates Communist Nightmares
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825 views • January 04, 2019
Alex Jones presents a mainstream media news article, from Bloomberg, that is forced to admit socialism leads to communist hell holes that are a complete nightmare to live under, compared to free market capitalism.
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