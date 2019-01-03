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Pelosi’s Daughter Says Mommy Will Cut Off Trump’s Head
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2099 views • January 03, 2019
Alex Jones presents an interview produced by CNN, the Communist News Network, where Nancy Pelosi's daughter claims her mother will cut off Trump's head and allow him to bleed out before the President realizes what has happened, clearly issuing a thinly veiled, childish, death threat.
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