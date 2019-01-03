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Celeb Patriot Exposes How The Left Protects Pedophiles
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2743 views • January 03, 2019
The left is now pushing acceptance for pedophiles as they continue to blur the line between gender and age of consent. Mindy Robinson, a model and former reality star, joins Alex to expose the hypocrisy of leftists that care more about virtue signaling than protecting children from predators.
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