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Say Goodbye to Cirrus Clouds!
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35 views • January 03, 2019
There go them nice little clouds that didn't block out the Sun but just looked nice in the sky.
In the first document, you can see that they are proposing 'manipulating' them.
And we know that they have been doing this for ages.
THE REST OF THE DESCRIPTION AND LINKS ARE ON BITCHUTE BECAUSE THEY WON'T FIT HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaVXcNyL20I/
In the first document, you can see that they are proposing 'manipulating' them.
And we know that they have been doing this for ages.
THE REST OF THE DESCRIPTION AND LINKS ARE ON BITCHUTE BECAUSE THEY WON'T FIT HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaVXcNyL20I/
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