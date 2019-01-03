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They dont stop expanding
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12 views • January 03, 2019
I noticed this as I was looking through my thumbnail.
Of course, I knew that they expanded, but I saw that there is always two trails then they become one.
I realised that this is because how quickly they expand.
Also, notice how in some videos the trails are more noticeable than the plane.
You learn something new every day.
Music: https://soundcloud.com/freebmusic/amadeus-superior-freebackgroundmusic
Of course, I knew that they expanded, but I saw that there is always two trails then they become one.
I realised that this is because how quickly they expand.
Also, notice how in some videos the trails are more noticeable than the plane.
You learn something new every day.
Music: https://soundcloud.com/freebmusic/amadeus-superior-freebackgroundmusic
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