© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Tenpenny -forced Vaccines Murders -Infanrix-Hexa 1 vacccine caused 36 deaths
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • January 03, 2019
Dr Tenpenny -forced Vaccines Murders -Infanrix-Hexa
Dr Tenpenny over het recente Corvelva vaccin rapport (Infanrix-Hexa)
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ_b7HVOV50
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
infanrix-Hexa linked to 36 deaths
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/01/vaccine-bombshell-leaked-confidential-document-exposes-36-infants-dead-after-this-vaccine/
Dr Tenpenny over het recente Corvelva vaccin rapport (Infanrix-Hexa)
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ_b7HVOV50
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
infanrix-Hexa linked to 36 deaths
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/01/vaccine-bombshell-leaked-confidential-document-exposes-36-infants-dead-after-this-vaccine/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.