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#11 Long Upwards Chemtrail
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46 views • January 03, 2019
As I've commented before, if a plane is going up at that angle at the high speeds planes go at don't you think that you would see a noticeable difference especially at the end where I zoom out.
These videos are from a bit back.
At the moment I'm just covered in a cloud ceiling like in video #11. Also, the plane is barely visible from this distance with my camera, but yet these so-called 'contrails' that come out of the engine, just a part of the plane, are clearly visible.
NOT CONTRAILS!
These videos are from a bit back.
At the moment I'm just covered in a cloud ceiling like in video #11. Also, the plane is barely visible from this distance with my camera, but yet these so-called 'contrails' that come out of the engine, just a part of the plane, are clearly visible.
NOT CONTRAILS!
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