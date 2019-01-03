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Full Show- Chaos In Washington As Progressives Come Out As Full Communists
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39 views • January 03, 2019
With troublesome freshmen in the ranks, the Democratic Party is struggling to keep it together, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals a "Green New Deal" that promises universal equality and guaranteed employment. Plus Donald Trump calls the war in Syria "sand and death" and doubles down on his vow to pull out. Owen Benjamin joins the show to discuss the moon landing, and the implications of a global hoax of that scale.
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