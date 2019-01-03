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#10 Chemtrail Plane Flying Into Haze
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44 views • January 03, 2019
Sorry about the quality of this video I just saw the plane and grabbed my camera!
You can actually hear the plane on the video!
At the beginning of the video on the right, you can see a light haze that the plane is going into(and will probably contribute to).
When I zoom into the plane you can see the two trails coming out of the wing and expanding.
It continues to expand.
CAN'T FIT IN ALL OF THE DESCRIPTION HERE READ THE REST OF IT ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rEjxL2UaB-8/
You can actually hear the plane on the video!
At the beginning of the video on the right, you can see a light haze that the plane is going into(and will probably contribute to).
When I zoom into the plane you can see the two trails coming out of the wing and expanding.
It continues to expand.
CAN'T FIT IN ALL OF THE DESCRIPTION HERE READ THE REST OF IT ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rEjxL2UaB-8/
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