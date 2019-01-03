© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#9 Long Chemtrail Spraying For 4 Minutes Over My House
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • January 03, 2019
In this video, you can see a chemtrail being sprayed for the whole duration of the video by an Aerlingus plane.
According to the contrails Wikipedia page that sources a PDF from faa.gov the altitude is a factor that effects contrail formation.
You can see that this plane rises in altitude although that does not seem to affect what is coming out behind it, therefore that is not a contrail.
You can see a Norwegian Airlines fly close to where the Aerlingus' trails are but it does not leave any.
According to the contrails Wikipedia page that sources a PDF from faa.gov the altitude is a factor that effects contrail formation.
You can see that this plane rises in altitude although that does not seem to affect what is coming out behind it, therefore that is not a contrail.
You can see a Norwegian Airlines fly close to where the Aerlingus' trails are but it does not leave any.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.