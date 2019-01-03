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Promise Kept: President Prepares To Pull Troops From ‘Sand And Death’ Syria
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1229 views • January 03, 2019
Over the past 30 years, America has spent about 5 trillion dollars on wars in the middle east. Now President Trump is keeping his promise to pull troops from Syria. Alex explains how the deep state promotes permanent war at the expense of American soldiers who sacrifice everything.
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