Roav Dash Cam C2 - REVIEW

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In this Video, KrazeTV Reviews the Roav by Anker Dash Cam C2
TOTAL NIGHT-VISION: NightHawk technology and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) video system deliver completely balanced images and footage. Clearly capture license plates—day or night.
RICH, CLEAR VIDEO: Advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset combine to capture every drive in brilliant, 1080p detail.