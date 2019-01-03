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George Carlin - understanding PC is key to understanding the mental prisons
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59 views • January 03, 2019
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Reanalysis of PC to understand the mental prisons – consider the George Carlin view
PC is euphemism. Capitalism-communism is false dichotomy. Free market doesn't exist; we wish it did. Must understand group psychology. Farmers market, liberalism is a management technique
Video #320 - George Carlin - understanding PC is key to understanding the mental prisons
(Recorded 12-18-18)
Reanalysis of PC to understand the mental prisons – consider the George Carlin view
PC is euphemism. Capitalism-communism is false dichotomy. Free market doesn't exist; we wish it did. Must understand group psychology. Farmers market, liberalism is a management technique
Video #320 - George Carlin - understanding PC is key to understanding the mental prisons
(Recorded 12-18-18)
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