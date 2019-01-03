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Airport Wifi Reference to Chemtrails
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163 views • January 03, 2019
As it says at the beginning of this video I saw this when I was in Machester Airport a few weeks ago.
The picture to me looks like chemtrails.
It was in a file marked: 'themes/london-stanstead'
I know that this stuff is usually referenced in plane site.
Please give some of your opinions on this.
More links on video on Bitchute
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
The picture to me looks like chemtrails.
It was in a file marked: 'themes/london-stanstead'
I know that this stuff is usually referenced in plane site.
Please give some of your opinions on this.
More links on video on Bitchute
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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