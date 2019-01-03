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#8 Chemtrails, Haze and the lot
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19 views • January 03, 2019
Here you can see two chemtrails beside each other.
I know how well this is all coordinated.
Maybe this was planned?
Also, you can see a little bit of haze coming from them.
It will probably get as bad as video #6.
They almost always do this to blue skies!
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vyEOKVm4K_4/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
I know how well this is all coordinated.
Maybe this was planned?
Also, you can see a little bit of haze coming from them.
It will probably get as bad as video #6.
They almost always do this to blue skies!
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vyEOKVm4K_4/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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