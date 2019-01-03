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#7 Loads of Streaks in the Sky
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7 views • January 03, 2019
In this video, you can see what chemtrails look like after they have been in the air for a while.
These ones were around for ages.
I have filmed a timelapse of some of the process of chemtrails after they are sprayed.
Subscribe to see that in the next few weeks!
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ATqshPmWMTlc/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
These ones were around for ages.
I have filmed a timelapse of some of the process of chemtrails after they are sprayed.
Subscribe to see that in the next few weeks!
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ATqshPmWMTlc/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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