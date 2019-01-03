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#6 Haze Coming From Chemtrail
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2 views • January 03, 2019
In this video you can see haze coming from a chemtrail that was sprayed earlier.
Then their is another one being sprayed later in the video.
Usually they slowly turn into a haze or cloud or something.
This then blocks out the Sun and put whatever is in them in the air!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
Then their is another one being sprayed later in the video.
Usually they slowly turn into a haze or cloud or something.
This then blocks out the Sun and put whatever is in them in the air!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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