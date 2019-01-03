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🔴Lawkeeper101 – Copyright Scammer Exposed❗ [2019 Video]
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17 views • January 03, 2019
Urgent warning! He is no longer part of Amightywind Ministry. He's posting an email address on his channel that is not a means of officially contacting this ministry which is currently through the contact form on the official site amightywind.com. He is a thief and may use his channel to steal tithes and donations. Beware!
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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