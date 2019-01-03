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D. Marble - other than the earth, where else can we observe such a thing?
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4 views • January 03, 2019
An interesting question regarding a closed system, next to a vacuum, without a physical barrier separating the two. Both the image and video were not taken by me and are not me. I'm just uploading some content that D. Marble made available, both the image and video were from an international conference at Colorado in 2018.
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