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Dispensation of Heresy | Full Documentary
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45 views • January 03, 2019
Watch the latest documentary by Brother Bruce Mejia of Faithful Word Baptist Church Los Angeles called "Dispensation of Heresy". This film debunks the false doctrine of Dispensationalism and exposes it as the foundation for many major heresies today.
Original video: http://bit.ly/DofHeresy
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/DofHeresy
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www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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