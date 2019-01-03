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Crystals, reminder of healing powers
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37 views • January 03, 2019
Quite often we forget about the powers of crystals. They are part of a healing emotionally, mentally and physical. In my healing process they are with me everyday, sending hidden energy to help your path. This video is a reminder of what we are gifted from earth
For natural ideas healing MS, Autoimmune or any health issue go to joannerawlings.com
https://www.facebook.com/joannerawlingsMS/
Music - Crystal Caverns by Darren Curtis
For natural ideas healing MS, Autoimmune or any health issue go to joannerawlings.com
https://www.facebook.com/joannerawlingsMS/
Music - Crystal Caverns by Darren Curtis
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