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The Judiciary Act of 1789 in a Nutshell
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8 views • January 03, 2019
As one of the first pieces of legislation under the United States Constitution, the Judiciary Act of 1789 created a branch of government that did not exist under the Articles of Confederation. However, the law contained several aspects that proved controversial. In this video, historian Dave Benner explains why.
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