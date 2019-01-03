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#4 Aerlingus
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5 views • January 03, 2019
I think the plane in this video is an Aerlingus.
I'm trying not to edit these videos as to provide raw footage.
I will hopefully do an analyses video soon though.
I've filmed some better videos you might see in the next few weeks(time lapses and stuff!).
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
I'm trying not to edit these videos as to provide raw footage.
I will hopefully do an analyses video soon though.
I've filmed some better videos you might see in the next few weeks(time lapses and stuff!).
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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