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#5 Cloud Ceiling Slowly Covering Blue Sky
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12 views • January 03, 2019
I woke up in the morning to see this!
Usually, the sky is already covered by the time I get up.
This time I could just see what the sky would have looked like!
If you look at where I'm zooming in you can see a chemtrail.
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2vwOzFUU6c/
PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
Usually, the sky is already covered by the time I get up.
This time I could just see what the sky would have looked like!
If you look at where I'm zooming in you can see a chemtrail.
Watch the last video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2vwOzFUU6c/
PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
EMAIL: [email protected]
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