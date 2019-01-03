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Full Show – Hackers Obtain Emails Proving 9/11 Was An Inside Job – 01/02/2019
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916 views • January 03, 2019
Joining Alex Jones on today’s broadcast is Roger Stone breaking down what he calls the “treachery” of Dr. Jerome Corsi. Furthermore, Paul Joseph Watson provides the hottest takes on world events. Finally, Dr. Nick Begich hosts the final hour from the beautiful state of Alaska.
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