© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#3 Liberia Express or Something
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • January 03, 2019
The plane in this video I think is the same as in video one.
I think it might be either a Liberia Express or Air Canada Rogue.
Tell me what you think!
There is evidence that these airlines do spray.
Check this out(there should be a translate option): http://saga4ever.blogspot.com/p/seit-jahren-ratseln-burgerinitiativen.html
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
Email: [email protected]
I think it might be either a Liberia Express or Air Canada Rogue.
Tell me what you think!
There is evidence that these airlines do spray.
Check this out(there should be a translate option): http://saga4ever.blogspot.com/p/seit-jahren-ratseln-burgerinitiativen.html
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
Email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.