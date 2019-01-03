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VIDEO: Trump Responds To Romney's Lies
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1525 views • January 03, 2019
Alex Jones presents live video footage from Fox News of President Trump responding to Mitt Romney's flip-flopping affection for the President and his outright distortion of the truth to curry political favor with anti-Trump Americans.
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