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New York Governor Cuomo Blames Trump For Blue State Exodus
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1828 views • January 02, 2019
Alex Jones presents and analyzes two video clips of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. In the first video, Governor Cuomo blames the exodus of Americans from democrat states on President Trump, and in the second video, Andrew is sworn in as Governor and promptly talks about his hate of the Trump family.
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