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Netflix Joins Censorship Campaign After Franklin Graham Banned
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377 views • January 02, 2019
Alex Jones discusses the most recent campaigns in internet censorship such as Netflix's assistance in silencing Saudi Arabian citizenry, Facebook's censorship of Benjamin Netanyahu's son, and the disrespectful banning of Franklin Graham from Facebook for speaking his personal truth.
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