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Insider: Dems Will Launch Impeachment Of Trump In 2019
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729 views • January 02, 2019
The left appears to be demanding impeachment for president Trump ahead of the Democrats taking power in Congress. Roger Stone joins Alex to break down the double standards of liberals that attack Trump for putting America first.
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