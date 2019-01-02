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A Beginners Introduction to Edit Poly in 3Ds Max
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79 views • January 02, 2019
In this video we go over all the basics of the edit poly modifier in 3Ds Max. Edit Poly is the foundation of modelling in 3Ds Max and is something you will be exploring a lot as you become a more advanced "dezigner"!
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