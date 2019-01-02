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All You Need to Know About Selecting in 3Ds Max (Really Helpful)
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6 views • January 02, 2019
After watching this video you will hopefully have a good foundational understanding of selecting in 3Ds Max. Which is definitely one of the most important and crucial aspects of 3D designing.
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