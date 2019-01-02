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How To Save and Import In 3Ds Max (Beginner Tutorial)
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4 views • January 02, 2019
We believe that saving and importing is a crucial piece of knowledge that every 3Ds Max user should know especially those new to the software. For that reason we have made this video tutorial and hopefully after watching you will know how to safely and successfully import and save your 3Ds Max files.
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