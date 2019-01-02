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WW2 - Japanese Americans Sent to Concentration Camps
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10 views • January 02, 2019
WW2 - Japanese Americans Sent to Concentration Camps
They lost Most all of their property while in camps.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
First they came for the Native Americans
Second they came for the Japanese
Now it is Homeless, Sick, Protesters....
They lost Most all of their property while in camps.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
First they came for the Native Americans
Second they came for the Japanese
Now it is Homeless, Sick, Protesters....
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