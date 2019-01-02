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Little Tikes Toys | Makin Mud Pies Kitchen Set Toy Review
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0 view • January 02, 2019
Kids enjoying the Play kitchen Mud Pie Set. Though it is more for outdoor play toy, but can be played indoors also. This toy combines traditional water-and-mud play in a single unit.
It took me 20 mins in the morning to assemble this outdoor toy. After that the kids were at it for over two hours. I believe there's something special about outdoor play.
I'm still waiting for the perfect mud pie, though! Yet I'm happy to be waiting
It took me 20 mins in the morning to assemble this outdoor toy. After that the kids were at it for over two hours. I believe there's something special about outdoor play.
I'm still waiting for the perfect mud pie, though! Yet I'm happy to be waiting
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