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Fast cars, amazing barn finds, and engine rebuilds | Thanks for a great 2018!
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11 views • January 02, 2019
The Hagerty video crew has been at it all year producing great automotive content for your enjoyment. We took a look back at 2018 and distilled the year in video down to two minutes: featuring moments from all of our series including Redline Rebuild, Why I Drive, and Barn Find Hunter.
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