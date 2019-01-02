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Zuckerberg Funds Technology To Wirelessly Control Your Brain
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34 views • January 02, 2019
In the first new episode of the new year, Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight as he recovers from a serious heart attack. In technology, AI learns to cheat and deceive its programmers and consumers are finally realizing the danger of internet-of-things surveillance. Will humanity awaken to the threat of trans-humanism before its too late, or will we fall to the future that our technocratic elites wish to impose upon us?
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